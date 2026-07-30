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Why are we denied our own history?
I have my suspicions, but here's a sweeping overview of what that history is, and I just scratch the surface. And this bit just covers British Columbia…
Jul 30
44
7
9
More weird scenes from the 'unreported' file
One small step for Mark Carney, one giant leap for the Muslim Brotherhood.
Jul 26
119
74
17
The overlooked and the unreported
Every time Donald Trump acts like a jackass he makes Mark Carney look good. And Carney doesn't even have to earn it. Bonus: another video conversation.
Jul 22
58
18
11
The unraveling continues
The long reach of Qatar, the collapse of the postwar democratic alliance, and the Eclipse of the Enlightenment.
Jul 20
59
12
10
Hybrid War: More News from the Front
President Trump is not helping. Canadian content: Belarusian, Saudi & Qatari intrigues.
Jul 19
63
26
8
NATO and its enfeeblements
Quite a lot on my desk this week. . .
Jul 12
60
7
9
The Persecution of Iran's Baha'i minority
Arrested without warrant, charged without evidence or jailed without charge. Framed, tortured, disappeared, released, re-arrested, and always living in…
Jul 5
58
9
8
From Cape Race to Nootka Sound
Dominion Day, 2026.
Jul 1
68
12
5
June 2026
The War We're Not Supposed To Talk About
A syllabus of sorts.
Jun 29
53
17
11
The Walls Are Closing In.
Tracking the supersonic expansion of Beijing's all-fronts hybrid war on democracy
Jun 28
71
21
20
Ignominy. Humiliation. Betrayal.
Tehran has prevailed. Israel is in a state of shock. The world wonders, what the hell?
Jun 18
67
106
7
Remembering the Khalistani Terror
Despite Substack's Pacific Timezone glitchings. . .
Jun 14
58
11
5
© 2026 Terry Glavin
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