The Real Story

The Real Story

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Why are we denied our own history?
I have my suspicions, but here's a sweeping overview of what that history is, and I just scratch the surface. And this bit just covers British Columbia…
More weird scenes from the 'unreported' file
One small step for Mark Carney, one giant leap for the Muslim Brotherhood.
The overlooked and the unreported
Every time Donald Trump acts like a jackass he makes Mark Carney look good. And Carney doesn't even have to earn it. Bonus: another video conversation.
The unraveling continues
The long reach of Qatar, the collapse of the postwar democratic alliance, and the Eclipse of the Enlightenment.
Hybrid War: More News from the Front
President Trump is not helping. Canadian content: Belarusian, Saudi & Qatari intrigues.
NATO and its enfeeblements
Quite a lot on my desk this week. . .
The Persecution of Iran's Baha'i minority
Arrested without warrant, charged without evidence or jailed without charge. Framed, tortured, disappeared, released, re-arrested, and always living in…
From Cape Race to Nootka Sound
Dominion Day, 2026.

June 2026

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