The Real Story

The Real Story

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Barry Stagg's avatar
Barry Stagg
Jun 22, 2025

This is a powerful piece of Journalism: Scorchingly excoriating Obama and by inference, every smarmy fool that believed and still believes that Obama's 10 year delay for a Nuclear Death Cult Theocracy was anything but middlebrow stupidity.

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Jun 22, 2025

Netanyahu and Trump deserve the Nobel prize for neutering the deadly Iranian regime. America and Israel have had plans, since 1979 to do this job, but no other Israeli PM and American president dared to do what had to be done. If Biden was still in power Iran would have achieved its goal of acquiring nuclear weapons, and use them to blackmail and kill

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