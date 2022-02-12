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So who the hell am I to be giving out of myself here?

Standard bio: Author, journalist. Ottawa Citizen & National Post columnist. Contributing editor, Maclean's magazine. Senior Fellow, Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights. If you aren’t that familiar with my work, this might help, and this might help.

Standard fancy bio: Journalist, author of seven books & co-author of three, assignments in recent years have taken Glavin to Afghanistan, Israel, the Russian Far East, the Eastern Himalayas, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Geneva, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Central America. His books have been published in Canada, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom. More than a dozen literary & journalism awards.

Best bio: Some guy riding the backroads on a 1977 Triumph Bonneville T140E.

BOOKS!

Come From the Shadows: The Long and Lonely Struggle for Peace in Afghanistan

Waiting For the Macaws and Other Stories From The Age Of Extinction.

The Last Great Sea: A Voyage through the Human and Natural History of the North Pacific Ocean.

Dead Reckoning: Confronting the Crisis in Pacific Fisheries.

This Ragged Place: Travels Across The Landscape.

A Ghost in the Water

A Death Feast in Dimlahamid.

Collaborations & such:

The Norm Geras Reader (edited by Eve Garrard & Ben Cohen)

A Voice Great Within Us (with Charles Lillard)

Nemiah: The Unconquered Country (with the Xeni people of the Nemiah Valley)

Amongst God’s Own (with the former students of St. Mary’s Indian Mission)

Sturgeon Reach (with Ben Parfitt)

TRANSMONTANUS was a series of small New Star books arising from my work as editor with authors from a variety of disciplines and genres who were interested in exploring “the relationship between people and the landscape in what has come to be known as British Columbia.”