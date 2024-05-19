The Real Story

The Real Story

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Stuart Parker's avatar
Stuart Parker
May 19, 2024

You have so much on your plate but I do absolutely love it when you have time for a BC History post. The fun we could have teaching BC history properly to college students if only we had a few extra lifetimes.

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David Redmond's avatar
David Redmond
May 23, 2024

I love your deep dives into BC history. It reminds me of reading Bruce Hutchinson's The Far Side of the Street almost 50 years ago - a book about politics of course, but my lasting impression was his love of BC and his Victoria gardens. It deepened my understanding of western Canada, about which I knew very little at the time. Last year I bought and read your book the Last Great Sea as homework before a trip to Haida Gwaii. I learned so much from it, about salmon and the forests, the people and the rich history. I have shared it with some BC folk.

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