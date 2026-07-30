The Real Story

The Real Story

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Alastair Sanderson's avatar
Alastair Sanderson
3d

Terry - you should write a history book for teen agers, perhaps they would grow up with a better understanding of the history of this country and of the world. Canada used to be the best country in the world and we were proud of it. Now we are supposed to feel guilty of creating this great Country. I don't feel guilty, still proud to be Canadian, but frustrated with the demands for self flagellation. Time to stop the nonsense and get on with making this place even better.

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1 reply by Terry Glavin
Jack urton's avatar
Jack urton
3d

Thanks Terri

A real education for a 79 yo saskatchewanian. Our knowledge of history was very much about Almightyvoicr and Louie Riel.

Can’t wait for your next episode.

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