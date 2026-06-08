Inshallah, this week I’ll be back to all those other stories that need attending to. Today I’m going to wrap up a Real Story series derived from a project I began assembling for the National Post more than a month ago. The Poisoned Chalice of Reconciliation is a five-year retrospective on the mass hysteria Justin Trudeau’s government incited by lowering the flags on Parliament Hill and keeping them at half mast for five months in 2021.

I’ll have even more hair-raising content of the unreported and deliberately occluded kind below, along with other observations of the sort that keeps getting me into trouble.

The past week began with the CBC’s favorite celebrity witchdoctor Sean Carleton damning me as some sort of “far-right Christian nationalist.” The workweek ended with Canadaland’s Jesse Brown pretending to almost apologize for his role in both the mania of 2021 and the effort to have me forever banished from the company of all righteous and decent people for pointing out that it was a total mania.

Fun fact: The very thing that it wasn’t was the thing that just about everybody said it was: A “long overdue reckoning with the legacy of Canada’s residential schools.” As though the preceding quarter century of preoccupation with that legacy and billions and billions of dollars spent to deal with it never even happened.

I turned down more interviews that I agreed to do and everything wrapped up yesterday over in the UK in the Sunday Times where the magnificent Hadley Freedman had kind things to say about me and my work in a column headlined The Canada ‘genocide’ is a tale for the 2020s: The country tore itself apart over a fantasy about murdered children.

Before I move on from all this - and I do expect I’ll have to return to it at some point - I would very much hope that Real Story subscribers get their heads around what has really happened here.

We have been here before

What has become increasingly normalized in this country is the hybridization of tropes, blood libels and urban legends borrowed from 19th century American anti-Catholic rioters with the postwar antisemitic obscenity of Holocaust denial. I touch on it in The National Post last week, here, which I’ll come to later here.

What has become normalized is the idea that we mustn’t allow ourselves to remember out loud what happened, exactly, and who it was that incited riots across Canada in 2021, when at least 70 Catholic churches were burned to the ground or vandalized or otherwise desecrated. Churches of other denominations were randomly attacked as well.

Not a Catholic church being burned to the ground in Canada in 2021.

By the time the flags were raised again after Remembrance Day, 2021, a cascade of false reports that began with 215 not-discovered childrens’ corpses in Kamloops ended up with the bodies of 1,300 residential schoolchildren misreported as “discovered” at various residential school sites across Canada.

Before the flags came up, the RCMP reported a 260 percent spike in anti-Catholic hate crimes in Canada, and Statistics Canada reported “the highest number of hate crimes targeting a religion since comparable data have been recorded.”

That is what the news media is instructed to disremember. We have been warned. It’s right there in the final reports filed by Kimberly Murray, Canada’s official Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools: “Media organizations must make reparations for their role in supporting settler colonialism and by denying and limiting truths about the Indian Residential School System.”

Murray is the most senior Canadian official to repeatedly insist that the phantasm of “residential schools denialism” be criminalized. I’ll have more on Murray and her role in circulating 19th-century anti-Catholic libels, and the evidence-tampering in her final reports, below.

Where We’re At Around Here Now

This is the fourth and final instalment of a Real Story series that began on the last weekend in May with The Poisoned Chalice of Reconciliation, Part I, the backstory to a special 3,200-word project for The National Post (online here), which ran over two pages inside the print edition, keyed from the front page under the headline None Of It was True. It was an update to my 5,500-word investigation from 2022, The Year of the Graves.

Here’s Part II: Media Malpractice and Mass Panic), and Part III: The Enduring Enfeeblements of Reconciliation.

Here’s how Tiananmen came into it

I’d intended my National Post column last week to be a kind of a stock-taking of the sadistic methods Xi Jinping’s regime employs in order to obliterate the memory of the Tiananmen massacres and the non-violent democratic uprising in China that was crushed 37 years ago, on June 4, 1989.

Instead, I was reassigned to deal with the absurd spectacle the Senate committee made of itself in its effort to breath life back into NDP MP Leah Gazan’s “residential-schools denialism” bill.

I had hoped that some of my friends in the Hong Kong, Chinese and Uyghur diasporas could stand in for me in the pages of the Post, but that was not to be. So instead, on Wednesday, this newsletter featured four essays, from Fenella Sung, Mehmet Tohti, Ivy Li and Gabriel Yu. You might want to read them when you’re done here.

And now, on to the hard stuff. Some of it is stomach-turning.