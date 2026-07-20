Bonus: a special video that exposes the way my trajectory in the journalism racket has led me to the precarious juncture I now occupy.

Following on yesterday’s brief foray into the unreported aspects of the Carney government’s “variable geometry” engagements with the gruesome Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman, among other things, today we’re taking a look at the unreported intimacies the Carney government is cultivating in Qatar. Among other things.

I’m sure were all aware that President Donald Trump has lately acquired the gift of a new Air Force One from the Qatari ruling family - with no strings attached, we are most strenuously advised - and that the Trump family will effectively own the thing whenever the White House ends up with a new houseguest. Well, stick around.

Not quite a post-American world yet, but leaning that way

I expect most Real Story subscribers may also have come to know that the Trump presidency has so damaged America’s standing in the world that the Pew Foundation has found that China is now seen more positively than the United States in most of the 36 countries polled in its latest survey.

Most Canadians, absurdly (or perhaps almost understandably, with all those ‘51st state’ provocations) now view China more favorably than the United States. China gets a 44 percent “favorable” rating as opposed to the 33 percent of us who view the United States favorably.

I almost always take comfort from public opinion polls because I almost always find my own view on whatever the subject might be to be in the majority; I’m reassured that whatever my eccentricities, I’m a “normal” guy. In this case, I find the survey findings ridiculous and embarrassing.

Real Story subscribers will know that I find it more than a tiny bit disturbing that the Carney government has not only rushed headlong into a “strategic partnership” with Beijing (only the second NATO state to do so, after Hungary’s now-deposed Viktor Orban), but that the Liberals in Ottawa have also managed to sway broad swathes of opinion behind the falsehood that it’s all Donald Trump’s fault.

Subscribers will also know that in fact, the faction of the Liberal Party establishment that functions as the political wing of the Canada-China Business Council got away with quickly renewing its profitable intimacies with the Chinese Communist Party ruling class several months before Donald Trump was even re-elected.

Police-state concordats you’re not allowed to read

One of the most sinister aspects of the Ottawa-Beijing relationship is the still-secret Memorandum of Understanding that now binds the RCMP to a collaborative partnership with Beijing’s Ministry of Public Security.

This was in addition to January’s joint venture between Canada’s Culture Minister Mark Miller and Beijing’s Ministry of Propaganda, involving the United Front Work Department in the Canada-China Joint Committee on Culture, and Sun Yeli, the deputy head of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee’s Propaganda Bureau. See especially You can’t say you weren’t warned.

Here’s something I bet almost no Canadian knows:

Last month the Carney government entered into a similarly unpublished MOU with Qatar’s shadowy Ministry of the Interior. The arrangement was signed June 26 by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and the pampered prince Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who heads up Qatar’s vicious Internal Security Force, also known as the Lekhwiya.

(Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani is not to be confused with his dad, the now-dead Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Prime Minister Carney sent along his condolences today.)

All this is in addition to the red carpets Foreign Minister Anita Anand is laying out in Canada for Qatar’s own propaganda operations. Did you know that 2026 is now the Qatar–Canada Year of Culture?

Anyway, I’ll have a lot more about Qatar and its unseemly influences in Europe and North America and elsewhere, and its underhanded efforts to undermine Israel at every opportunity, later this week. So stay tuned.

The New Age of Conspiracism

Here’s myself in conversation with my old friend, the author and impresario Fred Litwin. We’re on about the strange new world midwifed by the Anglosphere’s crisis in epistemology, which I’ve tried to be clever in describing this way: It’s not just that the facts don’t matter anymore. It doesn’t matter that the facts don’t matter anymore.

Don’t be frightened by the photo of yours truly, taken at some undisclosed desert fortification, brandishing an AK47. I have now and then come upon delicious conspiracy theories about what the photograph occludes. I assure you, as I’ve noted elsewhere, I had the photo snapped merely because I enjoy making hippies cry.