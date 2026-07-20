The Real Story

The Real Story

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Yvonne Macintosh's avatar
Yvonne Macintosh
Jul 20

Mr. Glavin ,even if you had given no info on why you had that military looking rifle, I would not have been offended. I could easily assume that you were feeling utter frustration at PM Carney et al and the many others who would be part of the et al and not just Canadians.

I feel that way myself sometimes… think Bruce Cockburn’s old hit ‘ If I had A rocket launcher’!

All kidding aside, a depressing but accurate read.

Thank you.

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1 reply by Terry Glavin
G M's avatar
G M
Jul 20

I love being depressed by the state of Canada and the world so I became a subscriber.

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