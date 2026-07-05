Some of the Baha’i people imprisoned in Iran over the past year.

That’s the predicament of the Baha’i minority of Iran. In the National Post this weekend I have a story about two sisters arrested three months ago, without explanation, who were released on Wednesday, also without explanation: The war is over, and the Iranian people lost.

Reporting on the scope and extent of the regime’s sadistic mistreatment of the Baha’i people isn’t easy. That doesn’t mean journalists should go with the easy stories. The sadism is the point, of course. It’s the way police states maintain their terror over the populations they control.

How all this figures into the bigger story

I do have some sympathy with editors and reporters who are overwhelmed and under-resourced and so disoriented by the daily rush to deadlines that what goes almost entirely unreported is the big story that’s unfolding under their very noses: the gathering strength and influence of the UN’s police-state bloc and its agencies and industries across the democratic west.

Thanks to the White House, for all the spectacular aggro and bangbang of the past few weeks, the core fanatics at the helm of the Islamic Republic of lran have emerged as stronger constituents of the Beijing-Moscow bloc. Sanctions relief opens up ever more opportunities for the regime’s outward expansion and influence.

Covering the Dragon-Bear story is a daunting, confounding challenge. It’s the war you don’t see, and the walls are closing in. The Beijing-Moscow hybrid war on Europe and North America is underway everywhere and all the time, and the tendency is to sweat the small stuff to the point that you get comical headlines like these: China slaps 73.5% preliminary tariff on pea starch from Canada. “This new tariff proves the Liberals’ trade strategy is a complete disaster,” the Conservatives say.

Pea starch, for God’s sake.