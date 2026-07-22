What I’m on about in the National Post this week

Yesterday I noted that the Trump administration has so damaged America’s standing in the world that the Pew Foundation reports that China is now seen more positively than the United States in most of the 36 countries polled in its latest survey.

I was not pleased to see that Canadians tend to view China more favorably than the United States. China gets a 44 percent “favorable” rating as opposed to the 33 percent of us who view the United States favorably. President Trump’s latest surprise tariff volley, which may or may not be related to his threat to tariff our wildfire smoke, is making Prime Minister Carney look positively Kennedyesque.

For the Post, I’ve been busy with what’s getting missed in the news media’s general approval of the Carney government's zeal to "diversify" our trade away from the United States. I will try to avoid dealing with the deal about the damn bridge. The text has been at last released.

I’ve reported at length on the still-secret memorandum of understanding that requires the RCMP to collaborate with Beijing’s Ministry of Public Security - a really bad idea that accompanied the comprehensively bad “new world order” idea behind January’s comprehensive Canada-China strategic partnership arrangement.

I’m now looking very closely at the folly of the similarly unreported memorandum of understanding Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree entered into with Qatar’s Hamas-friendly Internal Security Force last month

Also on my radar: What are the implications of Carney’s proposed free trade agreement with Turkey's Recip Erdogan? And how is Canada going to square the circle of an imminent free trade agreement with the ASEAN bloc, which includes Myanmar, one of only three countries (along with North Korea and Iran) on the Financial Action Task Force blacklist?

Also on nobody’s radar: How long are the Europeans going to be able to avert their gaze from Canada’s foolish intimacies with Beijing, now that the European Union is almost certainly headed for an unpleasant trade war with China? See, for instance, The coming clash between China and Europe.

How Canadians think about their history

For those of you who simply can’t get enough of me here I am in conversation with Senator Pamela Wallin. We cover a lot of ground, starting with the totally broken public conversation about Canadian history, especially the in matter of Crown-Indigenous relations.

I do very much wish this national psychosis would subside, because until it does I’m afraid I’m going to be pulled back into it from time to time for merely having pointed it out, in forensic detail, in The Year of the Graves and The Poisoned Chalice of Reconciliation and in the several backstory treatments in this newsletter and various contributions in print.

The thing is, it just doesn’t stop. Just today, for instance, the CBC is at it again, keeping the hope alive that Canada will imprison anyone who challenges the Liberal establishment orthodoxy about residential schools.

The CBC features former senator Nick Sibbeston, who endured what must have been a terrible time away from his family in a residential school: “For someone to say ‘you're lying, you didn't go through that.’ It's just unbearable.”

Anybody who would insult Sibbeston by calling him a liar in that way, whoever they are, might well deserve a good smack upside the head. But that hardly warrants amending the Criminal Code section on Holocaust denial to situate residential schools in the same category as Auschwitz or Treblinka.

Of course the CBC links to its own “experts” who the CBC allows to helpfully explain Residential school denialism: what is it and how to recognize it, where you will be schooled by the crank historian Sean Carleton, who invented or co-invented the absurd denialism abstraction in the first place. Denialism is supposedly "a strategy to twist, downplay, misrepresent, minimize residential school truths in favour of more controversial opinions that the system was well-intentioned." Go straight to jail.

Elsewhere, Carleton has described this alleged strategy as a “conspiracy.” Which is to say, it’s a conspiracy theory.

For my own exposition, try They would jail you for remembering. Meanwhile, the Assembly of First Nations passed an emergency resolution last week supporting NDP eccentric Leah Gazan’s private members bill to amend the Criminal Code to ensure that we not speak out loud about what happened five years ago and who incited it. It was the unprecedented national psychotic episode that involved the cancellation of Canada Day parades, mob violence and statue-topplings and at least 70 mostly Catholic churches being burned to the ground or vandalized or otherwise desecrated.

The AFN resolution demands a Criminal Code amendment that "criminalizes the public condoning, denial, justification, or minimization of Indian residential school denialism as a form of hate speech against First Nations."

A law to criminalize the denial of denialism? To criminalize the justification of denialism? To criminalize the public condoning of denialism? These circumlocutions should be understood as grave transgressions that should be classified as “hate speech”?

None of it makes sense, not even the grammar.