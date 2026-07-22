The Real Story

The Real Story

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Eastern Rebellion's avatar
Eastern Rebellion
Jul 23

Who was it that said, "if it wasn't for double standards, we wouldn't have any standards at all" ? I fear for this country, I really do. Terry has really nailed it, as usual. So much for free speech. We don't have to worry about the CCP and its minions limiting our freedoms and intimidating our citizens, we're doing just fine on our own.

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David Wieland's avatar
David Wieland
Jul 22

That 44% of polled Canadians have a favourable view of China is a disturbing sign of ignorance and thoughtless gullibility. Schooling is clearly no defense against Communist authoritarianism and may even be fostering such a warped perspective. I don't know how to encourage people to think more, but the combination of Trump’s jackassery (good word!) and Carney's smooth evasion and deception isn't helping.

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