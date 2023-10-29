The Real Story

The Real Story

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Marylou Speelman's avatar
Marylou Speelman
Oct 29, 2023

Well that was an eye opener for me Terry. I was never a fan of the NDP and therefore had not paid much attention to their platforms and policies. This has opened my eyes to the depth of the problems we face. I have no idea how we return from this antizionist and antisemitic disaster that has allowed to go on under the guise of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. Similar to the decolonization movement in Canada and the anti christian evolution, that amazingly to me, is accepted and promoted in the churches. Its the demise of ones own identity, beliefs, and life, to a moral punishment and self loathing that is apparently to end in their own demise. Its absolutely amazing that the leftest leaning people are urging punishment for sins they believe we have been guilty of and that we should be punished, mentally, financially, physically, while setting ourselves up for our own complete anialation. With those deemed the guilty party cheering on the demise of the Jewish people, not realizing that they themselves are next. Its absurd, disturbing, and hedonistic. Yet here we all are. I dont know how we come back from all this or even if we can. Its penetrated every Institution in our country. We have become our own worst enemy.

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Rod Drown's avatar
Rod Drown
Oct 29, 2023

Terry, for now just let me congratulate you on the hours of research, contemplation and writing you so obviously put into these lengthy and peerless articles. Each one, with its possible lead-ins to supporting and background pieces, is damn impressive. Take your acolades, Sir, because you deserve them FULLY! Bravo!

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