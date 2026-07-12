The Real Story

The Real Story

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Sheldon Glass's avatar
Sheldon Glass
Jul 12

It seems that we were in such a hurry to get rid of Trudeau the younger, we neglected to open the fancy package we were offered before accepting it.

Any suggestions as to how we get out of this holy mess? If only the Tories had a leader acceptable to the mainstream

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Eastern Rebellion's avatar
Eastern Rebellion
Jul 13

Interesting column as always Terry. I think NATO will be better off if America isn't the first amongst equals. I would like Canada and Europe to take more carriage of their own defence. For too long we have let America take the lead. Now that we have an American administration that isn't interested in being in charge, or even being a reliable partner, we have some catching up to do. In the long run, we'll be better off. The China stuff is frightening, but Canadians seem willing to turn a blind eye if we end up with some trade deals. Thanks for your diligence and consistency in fighting for this country.

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