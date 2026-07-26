The National Post went with this headline in Saturday’s print edition: The moral hazard and risk in all those global photo ops. Online version: Carney’s global quest for photo ops comes with crippling compromises. Why has Canada signed a security MOU with Qatar?

You get the picture.

Another opportunity for ‘look at me, I’m an important statesman’ photo, here with Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

I’ll come to the bit about the Qataris and the Muslim Brotherhood below. There are quite a few disturbing implications that fall below the Canadian news media’s radar.

Remind me. Who broke the “rules-based international order”?

To be perfectly up front about this: I’m unpersuaded that any good will come from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s zeal to cope with Trumpism by doubling down on the suicidal corporate neoliberalism that midwifed Beijing’s global ascendancy and produced the vast American rust belts and that spawned Trumpism in the first place.

I get it. Canadians will recoil with an adorably passive-aggressive kind of patriotism to the American president’s vulgar provocations and MAGA’s determination to dismantle North America’s intricately integrated economic infrastructure. And recoil we should.

I also get it that in the United States, polite society will discern Mark Carney as a respectable foil to the boorishly disruptive Donald Trump, who appears to be exhibiting increasing signs paranoid megalomania and susceptibility to brazen corruption. If it was a suave and erudite Canadian banker-stateman you wanted to make you feel better, Mark Carney is straight out of central casting.

The problem is that you can truss it up in whatever fancy terminology you like, the middle-power “variable geometry” paradigm Carney proposes to guide us through our acquiesence to Beijing’s new world order is still the old wine in new bottles.

As strategies go, it’s no remedy for the “flexible realism” that the Trump administration’s deep thinkers would want attributed to their president. Even the MAGA theologian Eldbridge Colby can see that, and besides, Carney’s notion of opportunistic middle-power collaboration is already showing signs that it’s unfit for purpose.

If it’s China & Russia versus Europe, whose side are we on?

After having done quite well in his early-innings effort to secure friends across the Atlantic, Carney will now have to triangulate against European leaders who are quickly girding themselves for what’s shaping up to be an all-out trade war with Xi Jinping’s China - Canada’s erstwhile “strategic partner.”

It took a hell of a long time for the penny to drop in Brussels and Berlin and Paris and London, but it’s been dropping very loudly lately.

In the Post I pointed out that Germany alone is losing 10,000 jobs a month to China’s vastly subsidized manufacturing sector, and that China’s global share of manufacturing has risen from six per cent in 2000 to 30 per cent while Europe’s share has been halved to 17 per cent.

The EU’s trade deficit with China has nearly doubled over the past decade to a gap exceeding $400 billion annually. Jens Eskelund, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, compares the state of play to a “400-metre-long giant container ship loaded with 24,000 containers going to Europe and coming back almost empty.”

Carney’s long-term low tariff guarantee to Chinese electrical vehicle producers threatens what Brian Kingston of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association calls an “economic catastrophe” in the Canadian auto sector, but Ottawa is barreling ahead.

Europe lost 90,000 jobs just to the dumping of Chinese EVs last year. The European Union’s trade deficit with China now stands at a billion Euros a day, and it’s widening. The EU is at its wits’ end, and it’s come to a tipping point. Over the past two months Brussels has launched nine new investigations of Chinese dumpling practices, and the EU has given itself a deadline of October to get itself sorted.

A war by any other name

Already battered by forms of hybrid warfare that Moscow is keeping just barely below the threshold of NATO’s all-for-one Article 5, Europe is fast noticing that the Dragon-Bear is on a rampage.

Last Thursday, while everyone was trying to calculate the damage done by the Trump administration’s new raft of tariffs against allies and adversaries alike, the EU imposed new sanctions on 170 entities and 48 individuals, including banks and cryptocurrency networks enmeshed in “Russia’s military-industrial complex” or otherwise engaged in enabling the circumvention of EU sanctions related to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Of those sanctions targets, 14 are companies in China and Hong Kong. On Friday, Beijing responded by banning the shipment of “dual-use” materials to 14 European firms that will now have to scramble to find the critical minerals required in the production of rare-earth magnets and semiconductors. Just one of the firms on Beijing’s blacklist is Germany’s largest defence contractor, Rheinmetall.

Beijing is hell bent on weaponizing its dominance of rare-earth mining and processing.

Just what is the Carney government getting us into?

In the National Post I pointed out Carney and his ministers have made whirlwind visits to 29 foreign capitals in the 16 months since Justin Trudeau turned in the keys to the Prime Minister’s Office and stepped out into his new career as a backup dancer in Katy Perry music videos.

In his enthusiasm for diversifying trade away from the United States, Carney has entered into dozens of concordats, frameworks, memorandums of understanding, undertakings and partnerships. Even the bigger deals that do get subjected to scrutiny, notably his foundational “new world order” strategic partnership with China, contain little-noticed trap doors (see especially Carney-China deal full of Trojan Horses on police and propaganda.)

Here’s another commitment Canada has made that I wasn’t even aware of, and so far as I can determine it hasn’t been reported anywhere except by the indispensable Michael Geist, the University of Ottawa law professor and Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law.

After having initially opposed the UN Cybercrime Convention over concerns that it would justify expanded state surveillance, Canada has now quietly joined Russia, China and Iran in an initative opposed by leading human rights groups. Twenty Canadian organizations and experts had urged the government to steer clear of the deal. None of Canada’s key allies have signed it.

It’s very odd that the collaboration the RCMP was instructed to enter into with Beijing’s Ministry of Public Security last January remains hidden from public view. Just as troubling is how that secret memorandum is going to figure into Xi Jinping’s determination to extradite and prosecute anyone anywhere deemed too sympathetic to the cause of the persecuted Tibetans, or the Uyghurs, under the extraterritorial enforcement provisions of Beijing’s new “Ethnic Unity” law.

About Qatar. . .

Also under wraps is that June 25 memorandum of understanding between Canada’s Public Safety ministry and Qatar’s Internal Security Force, which we’re told is all about cooperation on a variety of law-enforcement portfolios, including money-laundering, financial crime and terrorism. Here’s just one wrinkle. Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family insists that the barbaric terrorist front Hamas, the Palestinian offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, is merely a national liberation movement. And all the senior Hamas leaders have been Al Thani houseguests for years.

Qatar is already notorious in Canada’s national-security circles for the hundreds of millions of dollars it lavishes on the Muslim Brotherhood and its Canadian fronts and affiliates. But the Al Thanis own billions of dollars worth of real estate in London, they’ve seduced Donald Trump with a new Air Force One, and that’s just how they roll.

The Qataris’ sovereign wealth fund holds 10.4 per cent of Volkswagen’s shares and 17 percent of its voting rights. What this has meant in just the past few weeks is that Volkswagen’s hopes to save its Osnabrück plant and its 2,300 jobs by converting to production of components for Israel’s Iron Dome defence system is now a dead idea, owing to Qatar’s objections.

Last year, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) published an in-depth study of the reach of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood in Canada, recommending that Canada’s intelligence agencies keep much closer tabs on Qatar’s promotion of extremist ideology and support for extremist organizations. “It is imperative to assess their level of penetration, areas of influence, and long-term goals in order to effectively manage the risks posed to Canada.”

The Carney government has other priorities.

What’s the point of all this, anyway?

In Carney’s sojourns among the Arab police states, we’re routinely told about the billions and billions of dollars the Emiratis and the Saudis and the others are eager to invest in Canadian industry and infrastructure. Even if this were true, are we sure it would be such a good thing?

Have we not yet learned our lesson that free trade with police states and strongman regimes is very much a bad thing, beginning with the democratic world’s decision to allow the rule-breaking, cyberhacking, intellectual property stealing and trade-weaponizing regime in Beijing to join the World Trade Organization in December, 2001?

Second only to Qatar in its support of the Muslim Brotherhood’s ambitions for a global caliphate is Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s regime in Ankara. Two weeks ago, in yet another “trade diversification” milestone, Prime Minister Carney announced that Ankara and Ottawa have formally begun negotiations for a free trade agreement.

This, too, is broadly accepted as a good thing.

What else?

The Carney government has also embarked on talks for a free trade agreement with the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc. This will require some fancy “variable geometry” with ASEAN member Myanmar and its brutal and genocidal China-aligned police state. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force lists Myanmar among only three countries on its blacklist, along with Iran and North Korea.

In the Post, I didn’t even touch on the Carney government’s intention to sign a free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay are full members and Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Panama, Peru and Suriname are associate members.

Canada’s beef industry is not pleased. Owing to the Mercosur bloc’s lower standards in animal health, labour standards and environmental protection, Mercosur’s beef-production costs are substantially lower, which would put Canada’s ranchers at a distinct trade disadvantage.

So, the bottom line:

We should remember that Donald Trump is not the United States, and a bipartisan majority in Congress has already opposed his tariffs on Canada. Even if the Americans end up deciding to bring down the tariff walls the Trump administration is building between our two countries, it would still be a good idea to develop deeper trade relationships with our democratic allies around the world.

But Carney isn’t the least bit interested in the democratic bona fides of the countries he’s tying us to in his jet-setting photo opportunities overseas. As Carney so famously declared in Davos: “We actively take on the world as it is, not wait around for a world we wish to be.”

It does sound quite clever, but the thing to keep your eye on is the risk of lasting damage the Carney government is doing to Canada’s national security, diplomatic sovereignty, moral conscience, democratic allegiances and international reputation. I’ll be doing my best to keep an eye on all that here in The Real Story.