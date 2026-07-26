The Real Story

The Real Story

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Rod Drown's avatar
Rod Drown
7d

Let's cut to the chase, Terry: you're doing a good job of exposing how Carney the weasel is doing a great job of tying Canada to the worst kind of totalitarian freedom-destroying regimes around the globe. Beneath that smooth-talking banker pretender is a kind of frankenstein in disguise whose aim is to put us all in chains! Thanks for your hard work.

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James Prier's avatar
James Prier
7d

Carney's sneer is that of the central banker/economist demeaning a public too dim-witted to understand complex international issues. His self-serving shoulder-rubbing deals with the unsavory and the irrelevant have nothing to do with bettering Canada and everything to do with Carney's retirement plan. An articulate, convoluted lie (as per the Gordie Howe Bridge deal with the US) is still a lie and us bumpkins ain't that dumb after all.

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