The Real Story

The Real Story

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Terry Glavin's avatar
Terry Glavin
Jul 19

I think I fixed the spelling mistakes, in the web version. https://therealstory.substack.com/

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David Clinton's avatar
David Clinton
Jul 19

None of the core claims of Chinese election interference should be surprising. After all, Canada's official Hogue Inquiry (delivered in January 2025) concluded that the Chinese (and others) certainly influenced party nomination contests, intimidated and harassed critics, attempted to influence public opinion and policy, and illegally changed the outcomes in a "small number" of federal electoral districts (in support of Liberal candidates).

If that's what was going on in Canada, would anyone imagine the Chinese just ignored the US?

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