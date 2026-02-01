The Real Story

The Real Story

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Penny Leifson's avatar
Penny Leifson
Feb 1

Thank you, Terry, for another great and informative article. No cowboy hat and no keffiyeh here, but I simply do not trust Mark Carney. He has given me zero reason to trust him and many reasons not to trust him.

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Lauretta Jenkins's avatar
Lauretta Jenkins
Feb 1

Such an interesting time to be alive. I’m old, so all the political posturing is not going to affect me much, but I appreciate your insight Mr Glavin. Keeps my mind alive. I’m with the poster above, I have no trust in Mark Carney. Yes, I’m an Albertan. My dislike for the Liberal Party of Canada goes back to PET’s days and Carney is doing nothing to change my mind.

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