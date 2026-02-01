I was away from The National Post this past week, preoccupied with the “new world order” that seems to be confounding almost everyone in the rickety and antiquated vocation of journalism at the moment.

You’ve got to get off the well-trodden paths to properly survey the dark and forbidding terrain out there. It takes a lot of time and effort. I’m doing my best. Hell, you try to present a cogent, fact-based and evidence-rich assessment of Xi Jinping’s rampaging purges in the upper echelons of the Chinese Communist Party.

I will get around to providing an overview of the intelligent and best-informed accounts of what’s going on in those circles but as my friend Charles Burton pointed out during a conversation the other day, there’s practically no way of really knowing who’s who and what’s up and why, exactly.

The thing to pay attention to in Xi’s brutal reconfiguring of the CCP’s military high command is his determination to be in the best possible posture to invade Taiwan next year. But the thing is, the politburo’s central committee is nearly impossibly impenetrable.

If you think the Khomeinists pulled off a hell of a three-week blackout of Iran during the ongoing uprising in that near-collapsed country, just remember that the CCP has imposed an even tighter blackout-bubble-disinformation firewall around itself, and it’s lasted for most of the current century.

I’m watching events in Iran and in the Straits of Hormuz as closely as I can, and watching the ongoing White House betrayal by embezzlement of the people of Venezuela, so I’ve been preoccupied. I do expect to be back to filing regularly in the coming days.

What I can tell you so far is that the “new world order” is the same crumbling world order that I’ve been reconnoitering for the past 20 years or so. It’s the same dystopian cartography that The Real Story has been devoted to exploring since Liftoff:

Probably the truth is discoverable, but the facts will be so dishonestly set forth in almost any newspaper that the ordinary reader can be forgiven either for swallowing lies or failing to form an opinion.

What’s new is that landscape is opening deep chasms and fissures that have been disgorging new monsters to join the swindlers, weaklings and gargoyles that dominate the political classes of the East and the West. So it’s a bit disorienting. But at least the terrain is familiar to me.

What follows are some notes and resources that I hope might illuminate the ground beneath our feet. It’s very dark out there.

Can’t say we’re really much better off than when the best was the analog longwave wireless of the BBC World Service, broadcasting in 34 languages, 78 news bulletins a day, back in 1940.

About peace, and rumours of peace

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week and he agreed to do that,” Trump said last Thursday. “I have to tell you it was very nice.”

The next morning, Vladimir Putin said the truce would last only until Sunday. In any case, by Friday night, Russia was already back at it, firing 85 mostly Shahed-type drones into Ukraine: Five dead, more than a dozen injured, and hundreds of people evacuated from bombed buildings.

A few hours ago the Russians destroyed a maternity hospital in Zaporizhia. Shortly afterwards a drone attack on an industrial centre in Pavlohrad destroyed a bus. Preliminary reports suggest 12 workers were killed, and seven were injured.

Early today Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in January alone Russia launched more than 6,000 attack drones against Ukraine, along with 5,500 guided aerial bombs and 158 missiles of various types.

“The strikes are continuing now. Over the past week, Russia has used more than 980 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and two missiles against Ukraine. . . That is precisely why the need to protect the sky persists. Missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, F-16s, and other platforms are needed every single day. I thank all partners who understand this and help us.”

Necessary reading: How neoliberalism crashed and burned. It’s all right there in Russia’s new Iranian-model superdrone.

Sometimes, the more you read the news the less you’ll know

I swear to God I’ve thoroughly depleted my reserve of patience with all the China “experts” I’ve never even heard of popping up everywhere, and even with some well-known fixtures within the Anglosphere’s punditocracy.

The most dangerous premise you’ll find along the well-beaten paths out there is the adorable proposition that Prime Minister Mark Carney is being driven reluctantly into the embrace of Xi Jinping by that bastard Donald Trump.

Yes, the president may be even an outright fascist, and it’s a very real thing that the Trump administration has alienated and alarmed and screwed around with America’s traditional allies to the point that several otherwise sensible governments are hedging their bets and hoping some access to China’s consumer markets will soften the blow of Trump’s erratic and madcap sanctions.

But I’m afraid I can’t not notice that Canada’s Liberal government was already roaring headlong back into its happy place in Beijing as the political wing of the Canada-China Business Council about a year and a half before Trump was re-elected. Does anyone seriously believe that a Liberal government in Ottawa would be behaving any differently if it were Kamala Harris who’d been inaugurated in Washington a year ago?

When I say that intimacies with Beijing’s corporate class are simply bred in the bone with these people, that’s exactly what I mean. I saw this coming last April, and I wasn’t alone. Well after the Meng Wanzhou affair, and long before the official cooling-off in Canada-China relations had come to a close, the Liberal Party was singularly focused on trade with China, regardless of what the country's sadistic leadership does. It’s a weird pathology that goes all the way back to Justin Trudeau’s dad.

Contentions and controversy among friends. . .

I won’t describe the brilliant Claire Berlinski as a detractor of mine in this standpoint, but she has raised her disquiet with my argument, particularly as I set it out here, in China is a predator and détente should be out of the question, and most especially here: ‘Consequences for years to come’.

Among other things, Claire’s the editor of The Cosmopolitan Globalist. In the matter of the global struggle for human rights and the necessity of resistance to tyrants foreign and domestic, we’re fellow travelers, and our correspondences go back some while. Claire is one of the sharpest observers, and here she is trying to get her head around The World According to Mark Carney.

Do read her lengthy and in-depth analysis (which concludes with a back-and-forth exchange between the two of us in the endnotes). It contains a rock-solid assessment of the Trumpist pathologies. You might want as well to listen to her accompanying podcast conversation with Dan Perry, formerly chair of the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem.

Our auld chum Éamann MacDonnchada weighs in here: A Reply To Terry Glavin: China, America and Globalisation.

Do please also have a read of Dan’s side of the argument, which I find persuasive. Dan’s questions very closely mirror my own, particularly his main case, which has been strangely overlooked in all the highbrow post-Davos noise: There’s No Reason to Concede that Trump has Killed the World Order: Not so fast, Carney: You’re declaring collapse where there is structural damage.

Right there, Perry went with what I was considering to go with as my own column lede, except I’d have put it a bit differently: If Carney had wanted to honestly describe the collapse of the rules-based international order in his speech at Davos, he could have simply looked in the mirror and described to the swells in the Swiss Alps what he saw in the gruesomely compromised contours of his own grinning face.

By that I mean what I’ve always insisted. You can’t have free trade with an unfree people. A free country can’t have free trade with a police state. If the final autopsy results end up showing that liberal rules-based order is indeed in the grave, the admission of the People’s Republic of China into the World Trade Organization in December, 2001 should be marked the old order’s point of no return.

Is the creature merely pining for the fjords? Quite possibly.

Trump’s belligerence and his unhinged weirdness provide Carney’s Liberals with the ideal and delightfully convenient pretext for a “pivot to China” that they would have pursued anyway, and which was indeed already well underway in 2014, long before Trump retook the White House.

But hold on a minute there, says Perry.

Trump won his second presidency by a razor-thin margin in an election that was “not some referendum in which Americans decided to trash the world order,” Perry points out. It was the consequence of “a series of terrible accidents, mistakes, and misunderstandings.”

As for Carney: “He has received plaudits the world over, largely for seeming like an adult who can hold complex thoughts, articulate them reasonably, and not seem an egomaniac. But he is guilty of a fundamental error.

“Carney’s rhetoric of a ‘rupture’ presupposes a legitimacy that does not exist. It inflates a narrow, accidental victory into a civilizational verdict. It treats the temporary capture of the U.S. government by the likes of Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon as some permanent realignment. And in doing so, it risks talking the liberal order out of existence precisely when it is under strain but not defeated.”

Which happens to be my view, pretty much entirely.

To conclude, I will allow myself to be a bit parochial

To take Carney’s measure in the ongoing blaring-headline backdraft of his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, it might help to notice that in Canada’s petty political melodramas there are at least two Mark Carneys.

Here’s one.

Mark Carney is a typical woke Laurentian elitist whose ungrateful backchat to President Donald J Trump in Davos will further antagonize the United States at a critical moment in Canada-U.S. relations. Everybody knows Canada is a defenceless NATO freeloader so Carney should just shut his big yapper and accept whatever crumbs the powerful Americans allow to fall from the table in the upcoming renewal of the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement.

It works best if you’re wearing a cowboy hat when you talk like that. Try to work “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in there somehow.

Here’s the other one:

Mark Carney is the “global rock star” of Canada’s Policy magazine, “the crisis manager Canada needs” in Macleans, and his Davos speech was a “symphony, not a jingle” in Toronto Now. He is the only thing standing in the way of Canada’s descent into the howling wilderness of Pierre Poilievre’s homophobic, misogynistic, transphobic, racist and xenophobic residential school denialists, whose bank accounts should be frozen, obviously.

This works best if you can get all that in during a CBC interview, and you’re wearing a keffiyeh.

It will be clear that my difficulty here as a national columnist is that I consider both of these versions of Mark Carney to be missing the point altogether.