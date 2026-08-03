The Real Story

The Real Story

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Frank Bucholtz's avatar
Frank Bucholtz
17h

Excellent, as usual. Sir James Douglas was the wisest and most enlightened leader of British Columbia in the 19th century, but as you note, his successors weren’t. The mass amnesia about the early days of the colony, and how it came to be in the first place, leads to such foolishness as the Township of Langley no longer marking Douglas Day on Nov. 19. The current mayor and others apparently see Douglas as some kind of colonial imperialist, without any awareness of the context that you provide. No use telling them - their minds are closed.

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Grube's avatar
Grube
18h

Huge gaps in Canadians’ knowledge of their own history. I work at the BC Aviation Museum and am absolutely amazed at how little is known by Cdn visitors since it is a museum and knowledge that I thought was basic in every Cdn, seems not to be extant now.

Too many examples to list here but something is going on that ensures our basic history has been set aside — for other priorities.

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