Hold on, I thought. That’s odd.

Among the surprising peculiarities in the granular details of the latest Trust in Public Institutions survey undertaken by the Organization on Economic Cooperation and Development is this: Among the 33 countries surveyed, Canadians rank 31st in identifying national security as a top concern.

Then I thought, well, the data shows that Canadians have a lot of things to worry about - housing and inflation chief among them. And it won’t tell you much if you hive off national security as its own poll-question category, as though immigration and foreign trade don’t come into it. But, after all, we’re not staring across a barbed wire fence at the Russians like the Norwegian are, as are the Poles, the Finns, the Latvians, the Estonians, and so on.

Donald Trump may well be a menace and a would-be supreme leader but we’re not South Koreans, who have to worry about Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. And Canada is not Japan, which is currently engaged in its largest military investments since the Second World War, owing to Beijing’s massive military encroachments around Taiwan and its naval and air operations pushing welll beyond the First Island Chain into the Western Pacific.

I see that the Environics pollster Andrew Parkin noticed the same thing, along with the noteworthy OECD finding that Canadians have more trust in government and the news media than is generally understood, at least when you draw comparisons to other OECD countries. Among the 33 countries surveyed, you’ll find moderate or high trust in the national government in only eight countries: Australia, Canada, Iceland, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway and Switzerland.

There’s also the fact that we’re just not paying attention. For those of you who do pay attention here’s my weekend conversation with Michael Campbell over at Money Talks.

There’s some useful background to be found here: The War We’re Not Supposed To Talk About. And here: More weird scenes from the ‘unreported’ file: One small step for Mark Carney, one giant leap for the Muslim Brotherhood.

I won’t overload subscribers with content today on the several threads we pursue in that conversation but I will note Michael’s advice, as a public financial adviser and an expert in money management, that I am foolish to charge so little for this newsletter. And I really shouldn’t be giving it away all the time.

There’s just too many stories and so little time. I’m feeling a bit exhausted by it all, so there won’t be much content here over the next few days. I’m just now heading south on another reconnaissance of the Occupied Territories, about which I spent a great deal of effort last week, here in the Real Story and in the National Post. Paid subscribers will know I try to keep these outbursts of unrepentant irredentism to a once-a-year affair.

I trust the home front will be defended stoutly in my absence.

Allons-y!