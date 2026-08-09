The Real Story

The Real Story

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
7h

I’m sitting in the Crown Isle resort in Comox eating lunch as westjet saw fit not to bring my luggage this morning, feel free to drop by. Fishing trip on hold.

The fact that Australia and Canada have high trust in their federal govt shows just how little people actually read and pay attention.

This in turn is a function of how good these places were, not what they are today.

People assume it will just continue.

I don’t doubt for a second that Carney would impose the illiberal insanity that is England on us today if he could get away with it. And if he did there are many liberal voters who would nod vigorously in agreement.

Imagine the RCMP thinking it’s their job to warn a journalist against asking more questions of a university DEI hire that turned out to be a serial liar?

It’s obvious that England is broken.

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Gerald Pelchat's avatar
Gerald Pelchat
8h

Canadians haven't historically fretted about national security because we live next to the elephant and have taken for granted its beneficial proximity. The current Elbowzoes have done a masterful job of instilling fear and loathing because of the current orange menace and his derangement. Any thinking person should be able to figure out that while the US could theoretically become a threat, the odds of a Republican administration doing it are slim and none as it would result in the addition of about 30 million Democratic voters.

That said, the TDS psychosis has thankfully awaked in Canadians the realization that we do have to look after ourselves.

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