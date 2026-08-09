Canadians don't worry about national security
And we place more trust in public institutions and the media that you might think.
Hold on, I thought. That’s odd.
Among the surprising peculiarities in the granular details of the latest Trust in Public Institutions survey undertaken by the Organization on Economic Cooperation and Development is this: Among the 33 countries surveyed, Canadians rank 31st in identifying national security as a top concern.
Then I thought, well, the data shows that Canadians have a lot of things to worry about - housing and inflation chief among them. And it won’t tell you much if you hive off national security as its own poll-question category, as though immigration and foreign trade don’t come into it. But, after all, we’re not staring across a barbed wire fence at the Russians like the Norwegian are, as are the Poles, the Finns, the Latvians, the Estonians, and so on.
Donald Trump may well be a menace and a would-be supreme leader but we’re not South Koreans, who have to worry about Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. And Canada is not Japan, which is currently engaged in its largest military investments since the Second World War, owing to Beijing’s massive military encroachments around Taiwan and its naval and air operations pushing welll beyond the First Island Chain into the Western Pacific.
I see that the Environics pollster Andrew Parkin noticed the same thing, along with the noteworthy OECD finding that Canadians have more trust in government and the news media than is generally understood, at least when you draw comparisons to other OECD countries. Among the 33 countries surveyed, you’ll find moderate or high trust in the national government in only eight countries: Australia, Canada, Iceland, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway and Switzerland.
There’s also the fact that we’re just not paying attention. For those of you who do pay attention here’s my weekend conversation with Michael Campbell over at Money Talks.
There’s some useful background to be found here: The War We’re Not Supposed To Talk About. And here: More weird scenes from the ‘unreported’ file: One small step for Mark Carney, one giant leap for the Muslim Brotherhood.
I won’t overload subscribers with content today on the several threads we pursue in that conversation but I will note Michael’s advice, as a public financial adviser and an expert in money management, that I am foolish to charge so little for this newsletter. And I really shouldn’t be giving it away all the time.
There’s just too many stories and so little time. I’m feeling a bit exhausted by it all, so there won’t be much content here over the next few days. I’m just now heading south on another reconnaissance of the Occupied Territories, about which I spent a great deal of effort last week, here in the Real Story and in the National Post. Paid subscribers will know I try to keep these outbursts of unrepentant irredentism to a once-a-year affair.
I trust the home front will be defended stoutly in my absence.
Allons-y!
I’m sitting in the Crown Isle resort in Comox eating lunch as westjet saw fit not to bring my luggage this morning, feel free to drop by. Fishing trip on hold.
The fact that Australia and Canada have high trust in their federal govt shows just how little people actually read and pay attention.
This in turn is a function of how good these places were, not what they are today.
People assume it will just continue.
I don’t doubt for a second that Carney would impose the illiberal insanity that is England on us today if he could get away with it. And if he did there are many liberal voters who would nod vigorously in agreement.
Imagine the RCMP thinking it’s their job to warn a journalist against asking more questions of a university DEI hire that turned out to be a serial liar?
It’s obvious that England is broken.
Canadians haven't historically fretted about national security because we live next to the elephant and have taken for granted its beneficial proximity. The current Elbowzoes have done a masterful job of instilling fear and loathing because of the current orange menace and his derangement. Any thinking person should be able to figure out that while the US could theoretically become a threat, the odds of a Republican administration doing it are slim and none as it would result in the addition of about 30 million Democratic voters.
That said, the TDS psychosis has thankfully awaked in Canadians the realization that we do have to look after ourselves.