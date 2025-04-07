The Real Story

The Real Story

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Leslie MacMilla's avatar
Leslie MacMilla
Apr 7, 2025

You hit this one out of the park, Terry.

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Aristophanes's avatar
Aristophanes
Apr 7, 2025

Canada’s present dilemma recalls Melampus, the Greek seer who warned of danger long before others could understand the signs. The "Dotting the Map" report speaks in that same prophetic register, exposing deep links between Beijing’s influence networks and Canadian institutions. While no direct wrongdoing is alleged, the reluctance to confront these ties—especially among rising figures like Mark Carney—reveals a troubling political silence. As foreign pressures mount, the greater risk may be not betrayal, but willful inattention.

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