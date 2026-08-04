The Real Story

The Real Story

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Robert Newton's avatar
Robert Newton
10h

We all have a need to worry. Our society has never been more educated or had the means to enlighten ourselves yet we seem to be burrowing ourselves into the deepest hole we can find.

I subscribe to a substack that is intent on reading and discussing a series of great literary works (Atheneum Book Club). I wonder if there is anyone today capable or is creating a literary masterpiece. As I read the comments and postulations, on that site, I realize that there is a huge gulf between what people want and think and the nonsense and noise generated by what passes for leadership and the multitude of half baked special interests that consume and lessen our lives.

The need for well articulated and balanced arguments and opinions has never been greater.

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Renee Smith-Valade's avatar
Renee Smith-Valade
11hEdited

You’re not worrying too much. Personal experience over the past 16 years says we need you — and more like you — to keep fearlessly giving the straight goods. There are real innocent victims whose lives have been seriously damaged by the false narrative and your straight talk and courage are essential.

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