The Real Story

The Real Story

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 9, 2025

Two flawed men, Trump and Netanyahu, have accomplished something remarkable in the Middle East. It won’t be sweetness and light - it never is - but for the first time ever there is a reasonable chance that Israel will be able to coexist with its neighbours in relative peace

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Dwight Hogg's avatar
Dwight Hogg
Oct 9, 2025

1993 Oslo Accords - PM Ehud Barak shocked the world by offering the Palestinians virtually everything they had been demanding, including a state with its capital in Jerusalem, control over the Temple Mount, a return of approximately 95% of the West Bank and all of the Gaza Strip and $30 billion compensation package for the 1948 refugees. How could Arafat reject that historic offer? The Case For Israel by Alan Dershowitz. Well Arafat did reject it and terrorism resumed. The hope now is that if somehow a miracle materializes and the people find a leader and a political party that can throw Hamas and PIJ out of the country with the help of the proposed UN Muslim Peacekeeping Forces that are to be installed inside Gaza. Hamas may pretend to comply until they can return to their goal - the total annihilation of Israel and Israelis. October 7 again, and again, and again Hamas proclaims from the rooftops. Hopefully the world will wake up to this reality. But there is always hope.

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